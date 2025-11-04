Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 25,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,497. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,730,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 143.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 172.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.