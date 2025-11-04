Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 288,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,282. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,640.28. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,906.48. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $613,640. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

