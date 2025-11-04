LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.690-2.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 442,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.27%.

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on LTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 119,212 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.