Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%.
Astronics Stock Down 6.4%
Shares of ATROB traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.97 and a beta of 1.51. Astronics has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Astronics Company Profile
