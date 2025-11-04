Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%.

Astronics Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of ATROB traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.97 and a beta of 1.51. Astronics has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

