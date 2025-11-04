Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.56, Zacks reports. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.37%.
Clearway Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,343. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWEN
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Alphabet a Buy After Its Blowout Earnings?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Prediction Markets Are Coming: Can DraftKings & FanDuel Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.