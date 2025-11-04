Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Andersons Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 301,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,595. Andersons has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 227.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Andersons by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

