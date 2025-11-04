Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 5,591 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Heerma sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $195,685.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,485. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Peter Heerma sold 2,662 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $79,860.00.

TVTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. 2,245,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.83. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $36.15.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,095,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,200,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 59,514 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

