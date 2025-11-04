Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $741,075.72 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $741,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 683,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,535.75. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 18,904 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $715,138.32.

On Monday, September 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 46,253 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $1,810,804.95.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 8,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $322,549.98.

On Friday, September 5th, Dominic Phillips sold 17,793 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $740,010.87.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. 4,973,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,528. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth $1,457,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Samsara by 213.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,467,000 after acquiring an additional 352,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

