Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 134,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA CGSD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,945. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.1087 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.
About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.
