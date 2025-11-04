Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 134,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA CGSD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,945. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.1087 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGSD. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $4,534,000.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

