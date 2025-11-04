The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5 million-$71.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.9 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $485.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 566.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in The Hackett Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

