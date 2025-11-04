Head-To-Head Analysis: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) vs. BKV (NYSE:BKV)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) and BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.25, meaning that its stock price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKV has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and BKV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $152.47 million 1.57 -$126.01 million ($9.20) -0.80 BKV $580.98 million 3.59 -$142.87 million ($0.20) -123.25

FuelCell Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FuelCell Energy and BKV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 1 2.00 BKV 1 0 6 0 2.71

FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. BKV has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than BKV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of BKV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and BKV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -130.81% -20.53% -14.38% BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21%

Summary

BKV beats FuelCell Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems. It also offers technology to produce electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. In addition, the company provides turn-key solutions, including development, engineering, procurement, construction, interconnection, and operation services. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, commercial and hospitality, microgrids, manufacturing, industrial hydrogen, port, oil and gas, wind and solar projects, food and beverage, hydrogen for mobility and material handling, and hydrogen fuel for heat, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, and Europe. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

