Head to Head Comparison: Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 0.68% 0.14% 0.11% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $111.57 million 3.55 -$1.29 million $0.03 419.33 Deutsche Wohnen $1.49 billion 6.80 -$638.98 million ($1.70) -14.94

Boston Omaha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Wohnen. Deutsche Wohnen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Omaha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Omaha and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 1 0 1 0 2.00 Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Omaha presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.73%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Deutsche Wohnen.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Deutsche Wohnen on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

