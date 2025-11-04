Short Interest in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declines By 29.4%

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 314,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 190,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 104,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.88%.The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

