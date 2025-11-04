Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.2 million.

Lifevantage Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 331,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,016. The company has a market cap of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Lifevantage has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS.

Lifevantage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

LFVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,495.52. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 870.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Lifevantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

