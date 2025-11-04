Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $39,925.80 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $39,925.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,129.16. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.3%

SIRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. 4,345,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.74) earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 214.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 47.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

