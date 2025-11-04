NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Robert Nipper Sells 3,147 Shares

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nipper sold 3,147 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $125,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,840. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NCS Multistage Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded NCS Multistage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

See Also

