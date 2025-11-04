PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $66.08. Approximately 19,475,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 12,164,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

PayPal Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,938.16. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc grew its position in PayPal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 290,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

