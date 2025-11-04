Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 7.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.9140. Approximately 208,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 276,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $693.24 million, a PE ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

