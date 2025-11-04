Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.89, with a volume of 214604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

