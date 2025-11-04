Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$955.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.6 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,568. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $225.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Oportun Financial has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oportun Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,981.76. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 433,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 499.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 261,147 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 238.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 134,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.