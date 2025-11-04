Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH) Issues Earnings Results

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tile Shop Hldgs had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Tile Shop Hldgs Price Performance

NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. Tile Shop Hldgs has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop Hldgs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tile Shop Hldgs Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

