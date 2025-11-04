Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 32.90%. Audioeye updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.730 EPS.

Audioeye Stock Performance

Shares of Audioeye stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $176.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.58. Audioeye has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $34.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at Audioeye

In other news, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $159,150.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,200.19. This represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,703.85. This represents a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $403,833 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audioeye

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Audioeye by 29.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Audioeye by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Audioeye by 139.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Audioeye by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Audioeye by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

