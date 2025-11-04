SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.93%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 298,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Wall Street Zen cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In related news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts bought 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $120,288.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,288.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

