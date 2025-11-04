Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%

SUPN traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. 1,478,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,454. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,029,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at $61,016,649.46. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Dec sold 11,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $524,092.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,434.54. The trade was a 90.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 362,741 shares of company stock worth $16,390,592 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,908,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 799,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 278,575 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 229,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 131,632 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 112,886 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

