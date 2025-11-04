Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by ADG Wealth Management Group LLC

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 12.2% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,069,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.