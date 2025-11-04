Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 217.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

