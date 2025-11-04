Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 13.8% – What’s Next?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 620,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 143,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Focus Graphite Trading Up 13.8%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 4.09.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.