Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 13.8% – What’s Next?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 620,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 143,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 13.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 4.09.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.