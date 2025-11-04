1,727 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova stock opened at $583.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $607.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

