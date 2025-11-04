N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
N2OFF Price Performance
NASDAQ:NITO opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.72. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $122.15.
N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. N2OFF had a negative return on equity of 196.54% and a negative net margin of 2,422.21%.
N2OFF Company Profile
N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
