Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.