BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 143.0% during the second quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 301,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,126,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 90.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 117,310 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3,256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

