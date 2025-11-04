Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 333 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

HD stock opened at $378.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.96 and its 200 day moving average is $381.04. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

