Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.03 and last traded at GBX 206, with a volume of 695699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.

Kitwave Group Trading Down 4.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £172.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 2,100 employees and a network of 37 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 46,000, mainly independent, customers.

