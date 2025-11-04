VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,486,000. Sykon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,475 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.43.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

