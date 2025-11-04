Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 247 and last traded at GBX 249, with a volume of 103694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMR shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 370 to GBX 330 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £220.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries.

