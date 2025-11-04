Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 58821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

Quarterhill Inc is focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and innovation and licensing industries. The company operates in two segments: Licensing, which includes companies that count licensing as their principal business activity; and Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include companies that provide integrated systems and solutions to the ITS industry and its adjacent markets.

