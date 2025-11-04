Top Penny Stocks To Watch Today – November 4th

MSP Recovery, Scienture, and Beyond Meat are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of typically small or thinly traded companies—commonly defined by regulators as securities trading under $5 per share (historically under $1)—that often trade on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. They tend to be highly speculative, with low liquidity, wide bid-ask spreads, greater price volatility, and a higher risk of fraud or manipulation, so they carry elevated risk for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Scienture (SCNX)

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCNX

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYND

Featured Stories