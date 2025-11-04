PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 534.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,087.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1%

TIPZ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. 131,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,020. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23.

About PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

