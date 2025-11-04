Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Essex Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Essex Bank now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 217,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $70,352,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 272,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

