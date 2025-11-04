Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.76%.
Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Up 9.5%
Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
About Pacific Health Care Organization
