Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

