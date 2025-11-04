Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Insider Charles Jr. Corbin Sells 30,426 Shares

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 925,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $10,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

