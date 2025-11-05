Comparing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) and National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Grid Transco has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Polar Power and National Grid Transco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 National Grid Transco 0 5 4 1 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

National Grid Transco has a consensus target price of $80.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given National Grid Transco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Grid Transco is more favorable than Polar Power.

This table compares Polar Power and National Grid Transco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $11.97 million 0.78 -$4.68 million ($0.61) -6.07 National Grid Transco $18.38 billion 4.06 $3.70 billion N/A N/A

National Grid Transco has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of National Grid Transco shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and National Grid Transco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -38.21% -39.10% -25.54% National Grid Transco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Grid Transco beats Polar Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About National Grid Transco

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales. The UK Electricity System Operator segment provides balancing services for supply and demand of electricity on Great Britain’s electricity transmission system; and acts as an agent on behalf of transmission operators. The New England segment offers electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New England. The New York segment provides electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New York. The National Grid Ventures segment provides transmission services through electricity interconnectors and LNG importation at the Isle of Grain, as well as sale of renewables projects. The Other segment engages in the leasing and sale of commercial property, as well as insurance activities in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.