Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $112,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,200. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TRAK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,897. The company has a market cap of $275.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.44. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 7.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ReposiTrak by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after buying an additional 383,283 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in ReposiTrak by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReposiTrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak in the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

