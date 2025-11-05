Contrasting Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) & SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL)

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SailPoint alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SailPoint and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint 3 3 15 3 2.75 Porch Group 0 3 7 1 2.82

Profitability

SailPoint presently has a consensus target price of $25.66, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $16.56, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. Given SailPoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SailPoint is more favorable than Porch Group.

This table compares SailPoint and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint N/A -2.04% -0.50% Porch Group 12.82% -41.71% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SailPoint and Porch Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint $861.61 million 12.90 -$315.83 million ($4.21) -4.74 Porch Group $437.85 million 4.09 -$32.83 million $0.51 28.65

Porch Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SailPoint. SailPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Porch Group beats SailPoint on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc. delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.