Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Global Medical REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-4.600 EPS.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
GMRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 203,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $405.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.17. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 857.14%.
Global Medical REIT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Global Medical REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
