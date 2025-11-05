Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $30,157.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $30,157.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,186.40. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.4%

MHK traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 938,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 78.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

