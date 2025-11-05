Chris Robertson Sells 400 Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris Robertson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $49,856.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,547.68. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilysys Stock Down 4.1%

AGYS traded down $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.01. 234,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

