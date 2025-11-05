Chris Robertson Sells 400 Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris Robertson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $49,856.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,547.68. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Agilysys Stock Down 4.1%
AGYS traded down $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.01. 234,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $145.25.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
