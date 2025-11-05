Insider Selling: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Suzan Kereere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of PayPal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.08. 19,598,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,178,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

