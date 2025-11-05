Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

11/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

