John Rainey Sells 2,200 Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7%

WMT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 12,614,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

