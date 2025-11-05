John Rainey Sells 2,200 Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Walmart Stock Up 0.7%
WMT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 12,614,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
